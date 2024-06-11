Zscaler Copilot, Advanced by NVIDIA AI Enterprise, Delivers Security Controls to Proactively Defend Against New Cyber Threats

Zscaler and NVIDIA Partnership Zscaler and NVIDIA Logos

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zscaler Zenith Live — Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), a leader in cloud security, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate AI-powered copilot technologies. Zscaler will leverage NVIDIA AI technologies to deliver new user experience and security-centric copilot services to the enterprise. The introduction of new AI capabilities, leveraging NVIDIA NIM inference microservices , NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails , and the NVIDIA Morpheus framework, will dramatically increase the ability to process data from the Zero Trust Exchange™ platform, further enhancing Zscaler copilot’s ability to proactively defend enterprises against cyber threats and simplify IT and network operations.

The rapid advancement of AI is becoming a primary game-changer to accelerate cybersecurity innovations. To effectively manage IT operations and combat threats at scale, enterprises must fully harness their massive volumes of data to equip an offensive and proactive security posture. The new Zscaler ZDX Copilot, a first-of-its-kind digital experience monitoring copilot, with NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails, offers network, device, and application performance insights to enable simplified IT support and operations at scale. NeMo Guardrails orchestrates dialog management, delivering accuracy, appropriateness, and security in smart applications with large language models (LLMs). It helps safeguard organizations by overseeing generative AI systems.

The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform is the world’s largest security cloud, processing more than 400B transactions per day. Using the power of Zscaler’s state-of-the-art predictive and generative AI, Zscaler is in ‌a unique position to rapidly identify, capture, and act on threats and anomalies that were previously difficult, if not impossible, to detect.

Zscaler will also leverage NVIDIA Morpheus and NVIDIA NIM to deliver additional predictive and generative AI solutions to market:

Zscaler ZDX Copilot with NVIDIA Morpheus, a GPU-accelerated, end-to-end AI framework that enables developers to create optimized applications for filtering, processing, and classifying large volumes of streaming cybersecurity data. This will enable real-time threat detection by optimizing AI pipelines with large volumes of data.

a GPU-accelerated, end-to-end AI framework that enables developers to create optimized applications for filtering, processing, and classifying large volumes of streaming cybersecurity data. This will enable real-time threat detection by optimizing AI pipelines with large volumes of data. Zscaler ZDX Copilot with NVIDIA NIM, a set of easy-to-use microservices part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise designed to accelerate the deployment of generative AI models anywhere. Its ability to support a wide range of LLMs will give customers efficient and scalable generative AI inferencing that lends itself to specific security and data protection use cases. This allows Zscaler to apply the most optimal and state-of-the-art generative AI models and multi-modal capabilities into its data protection suite via local LLMs.

“The advancement of a cybersecurity vendor’s AI is becoming the critical ingredient in its ability to maintain an advantage over adversaries,” said Punit Minocha, EVP Business and Corporate Development, Zscaler. “Zscaler is committed to safeguarding AI with AI, and this collaboration with NVIDIA further builds on our leading position in the cybersecurity market.”

“Generative AI and accelerated computing continue to transform every industry and enterprise, and require support spanning from cybersecurity to IT operations,” said Pat Lee, vice president of strategic partnerships at NVIDIA. “With the integration of NVIDIA’s AI software portfolio, Zscaler’s ZDX Copilot can now provide developers the security and protection needed to detect cyber anomalies and accelerate IT safety.”

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Zscaler PR

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9482d6c2-7e9d-42e6-8a43-a5e89d8dc845