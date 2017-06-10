Disposable Personal Income in Australia increased to 289308 AUD Million in the first quarter of 2017 from 288116 AUD Million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Disposable Personal Income in Australia averaged 84238.50 AUD Million from 1959 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 289308 AUD Million in the first quarter of 2017 and a record low of 3108 AUD Million in the third quarter of 1959. This page provides – Australia Disposable Personal Income – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

Read Full Story