Bengal Energy Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX:BNG) (“Bengal“) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated August 22, 2017 were elected as directors of Bengal. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual meeting of shareholders on September 20, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Bengal:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Ian J. Towers 37,709,847 99.98 7,040 0.02 Chayan Chakrabarty 37,672,347 99.88 44,540 0.12 Peter D. Gaffney 37,710,847 99.98 6,040 0.02 James B. Howe 37,710,847 99.98 6,040 0.02 Brian J. Moss 37,710,847 99.98 6,040 0.02 Robert D. Steele 37,709,847 99.98 7,040 0.02 W.B. (Bill) Wheeler 37,709,847 99.98 7,040 0.02

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Bengal Energy Ltd.

Chayan Chakrabarty, President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 205-2526

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.bengalenergy.ca

About Bengal

Bengal Energy Ltd. is an international junior oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in Australia. The Company is committed to growing shareholder value through international exploration, production and acquisitions. Bengal’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “BNG”. Additional information is available at www.bengalenergy.ca.