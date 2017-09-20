Bengal Energy Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

Breaking News
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX:BNG) (“Bengal“) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated August 22, 2017 were elected as directors of Bengal.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual meeting of shareholders on September 20, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Bengal:

Nominee        Votes For                  % For                  Votes Withheld          % Withheld   
                 
Ian J. Towers    37,709,847   99.98   7,040   0.02
                 
Chayan Chakrabarty    37,672,347   99.88   44,540   0.12
                 
Peter D. Gaffney   37,710,847   99.98   6,040   0.02
                 
James B. Howe   37,710,847   99.98   6,040   0.02
                 
Brian J. Moss   37,710,847   99.98   6,040   0.02
                 
Robert D. Steele   37,709,847   99.98   7,040   0.02
                 
W.B. (Bill) Wheeler   37,709,847   99.98   7,040   0.02
                 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Bengal Energy Ltd.
Chayan Chakrabarty, President & Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 205-2526
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bengalenergy.ca

About Bengal
Bengal Energy Ltd. is an international junior oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in Australia. The Company is committed to growing shareholder value through international exploration, production and acquisitions. Bengal’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “BNG”. Additional information is available at www.bengalenergy.ca.

