These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, gold price volatility, changes in debt and equity markets, a reduction in the company’s available cash resources, the uncertainties involved in interpreting geological data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Detour Gold Confirms Provincial ESR Process for West Detour - September 13, 2017
- Gold suffers third straight daily decline - September 13, 2017
- How to Invest in Unstoppable Gold Prices - September 13, 2017