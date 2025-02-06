In 2024 alone, over $45,000 was contributed to support the hospital’s mission of providing exceptional pediatric care.

Colorado Springs Colorado, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Federal Credit Union is proud to announce a remarkable milestone in its ongoing commitment to community impact: over $150,000 has been donated to Children’s Hospital Colorado in the past five years. In 2024 alone, over $45,000 was contributed to support the hospital’s mission of providing exceptional pediatric care.

These donations are made possible through Blue’s Skip-a-Pay program, where members have the option to skip a loan payment for a small fee. For every Skip-a-Pay request, $5 of the fee charged is directly allocated to Children’s Hospital Colorado. This initiative not only offers members financial flexibility but also creates meaningful change in the local community by supporting a vital resource for children and families.

“Our members make this incredible impact possible,” said Michele Bolkovatz, VP of Public Relations and Member Development at Blue Federal Credit Union. “By choosing to skip a payment, they’re not just taking a moment to breathe financially—they’re joining us in building a healthier, stronger future for kids throughout Colorado and Wyoming.”

The partnership between Blue and Children’s Hospital reflects the credit union’s unwavering dedication to giving back. With every skipped payment, Blue’s members contribute to the hospital’s ability to deliver lifesaving treatments, purchase essential medical equipment, and support families navigating the challenges of pediatric care.

While 2024 patient statistics are not yet available, in 2023, Children’s Hospital Colorado treated children from 100% of the counties in Colorado and Wyoming. The hospital served 283,175 patients from Colorado and 4,049 patients from Wyoming.

“We are deeply grateful to Blue Federal Credit Union and its members for their generosity,” said Kacie Merrick, Corporate Partnerships Senior Manager of the Children’s Hospital Colorado. “Their contributions over the years have had a direct and lasting impact on our patients, their families, and the care we provide every day.”

Blue Federal Credit Union’s Skip-A-Pay program is just one example of how the organization prioritizes its mission to champion lifelong relationships and strengthen the communities it serves.

To learn more about Blue’s community initiatives, visit https://www.bluefcu.com/belong.

