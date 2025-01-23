Banzai Adds Enterprise Marketing Automation Platform, the cornerstone of AI-driven B2B marketing, to Growing Product Family

PORTLAND, ORE, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Act-On Software Inc., an enterprise marketing automation platform (MAP) provider, today announced that they have signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions.

Act-On Software is the easiest-to-use and most intelligent marketing automation platform, powered by AI and supported by an open data architecture. In a world of overly complex marketing suites, Act-On has remained focused on providing marketing software that makes teams more efficient and facilitates effective engagement with customers and prospects across all communication channels. Act-On helps customers such as Hitachi, Best Buy, and Progressive Insurance improve lead generation, increase sales pipeline, automate customer communications, and increase return on marketing investment (ROMI).

“I am thrilled for Act-On to join the Banzai product family to help drive the vision of AI-powered marketing,” said Kate Johnson, CEO of Act-On Software. “The future of marketing software is about making the marketer’s job easier through seamlessly integrated solutions powered by AI. Banzai’s product family of tightly integrated best of breed products, including webinar, video creation, and now marketing automation, will help marketers engage customers and grow revenue in an AI empowered world.

“Today’s marketers require efficient and agile marketing automation to achieve tangible business results, and we believe that Act-On provides solutions that fulfill this need,” said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai. “Act-On’s software complements our suite of tools for data-driven marketers. By making customer data actionable, Act-On empowers marketers to think big and create smart, effective programs that drive growth and increase customer lifetime value – all with exceptional speed and efficiency.”

Banzai’s vision is to build a comprehensive suite of AI-powered marketing products to help businesses of all sizes grow. Acquiring mission-critical MarTech products like Act-On Software will allow Banzai to drive customer growth by offering new solutions to existing customers to create long-term value for our shareholders.

“We are excited by this outcome for one of Portland’s largest VC-backed software companies. Kate and her executive team have done an outstanding job at positioning Act-On as a leading AI-enabled modern marketing automation platform,“ says Diane Fraiman, Managing Director at Voyager Capital and Act-On Board Member. ”Joining forces with Banzai will enable both companies to innovate faster and expand into new markets, increasing value to enterprise customers.”

About Act-On Software

Act-On Software provides an innovative marketing automation platform for marketers who think big and act boldly. As the last independent MAP provider, we focus 100% on serving marketers. Our innovation focuses on marketing efficiency, powerful AI features built into the software, the promise of data freedom and integration, and personal dedication to your success through human support and professional services. We push the possibilities of marketing automation forward, with AI and machine learning solutions to advanced marketing problems. Act-On is marketing automation for the future. Act-On Software serves enterprise customers such as Hitachi, Sharp, Best Buy, Flextronics, Red Lions Hotels, and SKF Group. Act-On is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Cisco, New York Life, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and Globe Life, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io.

CONTACT: Jeff Day, CMO Act-On Software (971) 202-4085 jeff.day@act-on.com