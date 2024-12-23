Acquisition Includes Tens of Millions Invested Into a Dedicated AI Research Center

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aporia, a cutting-edge platform for AI observability and guardrails and a TIME Best Invention, has been acquired by Coralogix, a data observability powerhouse, instantly bringing AI security and reliability to thousands of enterprises. This strategic acquisition makes Coralogix the first Observability platform to combine insights from both AI and software applications, allowing its users to gain end-to-end visibility and drive actionable insights for faster and better business results. The acquisition is expected to create a significant technological player in the global market with unique technological advantages.

Founded in 2019, Aporia has become a trusted platform for safeguarding AI systems, including generative AI (GenAI) and classic machine learning. Its customer base spans startups and Fortune 500 companies alike, including Lemonade, DoorDash, MunichRe, Bosch, Sixt, and more. Aporia’s Guardrails and observability solutions help organizations detect and resolve AI errors in real time, ensuring reliable and secure AI deployment.

As part of the deal, the company will be launching a dedicated AI research center – Coralogix AI. This center will focus on solving fundamental problems in AI, including transparency, security, monitoring, governance, and control. Coralogix is ​​expected to invest tens of millions of dollars in this center over the next two years.

Liran Hason, CEO of Aporia, and Alon Gubkin, Aporia’s CTO, will be leading Coralogix AI. The entire Aporia team will move to Coralogix’s offices, where the technology they developed will be integrated, and the number of employees will be doubled in the next two years.

A Shared Vision for Observability

“This acquisition is a significant step for us. Using Aporia’s technology and expertise, hundreds of AI teams already using Coralogix today will be able to enjoy high-quality visibility, protection, and control over their AI systems.” said Coralogix CEO Ariel Assaraf. CTO Yoni Perin added, “This expansion strengthens Coralogix’s commitment to taking our AI strategy and delivering the best tech to our customers. Our new research center will foster AI innovation and collaboration, providing our clients with the tools and environment needed to drive the future of AI systems.”

“Aporia has always been dedicated to helping organizations trust and safeguard their AI systems,” said Liran Hason. “Joining Coralogix as Coralogix AI allows us to accelerate our mission of delivering security, reliability, and transparency to AI deployments globally.”

Coralogix AI will enable customers to streamline AI at scale by providing:

Unified Monitoring: By bridging the gap between AI and classic software, a single, unified observability platform eliminates blind spots created by disparate tools and provides insights across data pipelines, infrastructure, applications, and AI systems. This integration solidifies Coralogix as an end-to-end observability provider, delivering heightened reliability, improved safety, and accelerated development and business impact.

By bridging the gap between AI and classic software, a single, unified observability platform eliminates blind spots created by disparate tools and provides insights across data pipelines, infrastructure, applications, and AI systems. This integration solidifies Coralogix as an end-to-end observability provider, delivering heightened reliability, improved safety, and accelerated development and business impact. AI Observability: Enhancing the existing platform with cutting-edge AI observability, enabling customers to monitor and secure their AI systems alongside traditional infrastructure and applications.

Enhancing the existing platform with cutting-edge AI observability, enabling customers to monitor and secure their AI systems alongside traditional infrastructure and applications. Real-Time Error Detection: Advanced tools address critical AI challenges, including real-time detection of issues such as hallucinations, prompt injections, bias, drift, and security risks. These capabilities ensure peak performance and reliability for AI initiatives.

Advanced tools address critical AI challenges, including real-time detection of issues such as hallucinations, prompt injections, bias, drift, and security risks. These capabilities ensure peak performance and reliability for AI initiatives. Tailored AI Solutions: As the first observability platform to offer native AI capabilities, Coralogix now provides engineering and AI teams with tools designed specifically for their unique operational and security needs, ensuring smooth and confident AI deployment.

About Coralogix

Coralogix is a modern observability platform transforming how businesses process and understand their data. Our unique architecture powers in-stream analysis and alerting without reliance on indexing or hot storage. Covering the entire range of observability, Coralogix offers features such as APM, RUM, SIEM, Infrastructure Monitoring, and more, all streamlined for quick integration and immediate value. Coralogix stands out for its simple pricing model, based solely on data volume ingested. With world-class, free support, all customers enjoy response times of less than 30 seconds and resolution times within 1 hour. Learn more at www.coralogix.com.

About Aporia

Aporia is the leading AI control platform, empowering engineering teams globally with robust observability and built-in AI guardrails for both traditional machine learning and generative AI applications. Their innovative multiSLM detection engine, the first of its kind, employs SLMs over LLMs, to achieve superior speed and accuracy. Recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum and a TIME Best Invention 2024, Aporia is trusted by leading organizations such as Bosch, Lemonade, Levi’s, Munich RE, and Sixt. Aporia is committed to delivering AI applications that are reliable, responsible, and safe. For more information, visit www.aporia.com .

