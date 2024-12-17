NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amaya Big Sky Capital Corp. (“Amaya” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: AMYA.P), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”), is pleased to announce today, further to its press release dated September 19, 2024, that it has executed a definitive business combination agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) with Flight Food & Beverage Partners Inc. (“Flight”), an arm’s length party, and 1515959 B.C. Ltd. (“Subco”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, in respect of a proposed reverse takeover transaction (the “Transaction”) intended to constitute Amaya’s “qualifying transaction”, as defined under Policy 2.4 of the TSX-V. Upon completion of the Transaction, subject to receipt of all requisite approvals, it is anticipated that the resulting issuer will be listed on the TSX-V as a Tier 2 – Industrial issuer.

Definitive Agreement

The Definitive Agreement provides, among other things, that, on or before closing of the Transaction:

Amaya will consolidate (the “ Consolidation ”) its issued and outstanding common shares, on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation common share for every 1.4675 pre-Consolidation common shares;

”) its issued and outstanding common shares, on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation common share for every 1.4675 pre-Consolidation common shares; Flight will subdivide (the “ Subdivision ”) its issued and outstanding common shares, on the basis of one (1) post-Subdivision common share for every 0.62609 pre-Subdivision common shares;

”) its issued and outstanding common shares, on the basis of one (1) post-Subdivision common share for every 0.62609 pre-Subdivision common shares; Flight will complete a private placement (the “ Concurrent Financing ”) for minimum aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000, through the issuance of subscription receipts of Flight at a price of $0.30 per Subscription Receipt, each Subscription Receipt to be automatically convertible, for no additional consideration, into one post-Subdivision common share of Flight upon satisfaction of certain conditions relating to the completion of the Transaction;

”) for minimum aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000, through the issuance of subscription receipts of Flight at a price of $0.30 per Subscription Receipt, each Subscription Receipt to be automatically convertible, for no additional consideration, into one post-Subdivision common share of Flight upon satisfaction of certain conditions relating to the completion of the Transaction; the Company, Flight and Subco will complete a three-cornered amalgamation in accordance with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), whereby Subco will amalgamate with Flight to form a single, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, resulting in a reverse takeover of the Company by the shareholders of Flight; and

the Company will change its name to “Flight Food & Beverage Partners Inc.” or such other name mutually agreed to by Amaya and Flight.

Expected Capitalization

Upon completion of the Transaction:

former shareholders of Flight will hold 24,999,872 common shares of the Company (each, a “ Resulting Issuer Share ”), representing approximately 70.1% of the outstanding Resulting Issuer Shares*;

”), representing approximately 70.1% of the outstanding Resulting Issuer Shares*; former shareholders of the Company will hold 4,000,068 Resulting Issuer Shares, representing 11.2% of the outstanding Resulting Issuer Shares*; and

subscribers in the Concurrent Financing will hold 6,666,667 Resulting Issuer Shares, representing 18.7% of the outstanding Resulting Issuer Shares*.

*Based on 35,666,607 Resulting Issuer Shares expected to be outstanding after completion of the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing (assuming a $2 million raise).

Halt and Conditions Precedent

Trading in the common shares of the Company was halted on September 18, 2024, and will remain halted, pending the satisfaction of all applicable requirements of Policy 2.4 of the TSX-V. There can be no assurance that trading of common shares of the Company will resume prior to the completion of the Transaction.

The Definitive Agreement contains a number of conditions including but not limited to the completion of satisfactory due diligence investigations by the parties (to be completed no later than January 31, 2025), receipt of all required shareholder, regulatory and third-party approvals and consents, including that of the TSX-V, completion of the Concurrent Financing and reconstitution of the Company’s board of directors and leadership team to reflect the following:

Robert Meister – Director and Chief Executive Officer;

Dana Sissons – Director and Chief Operating Officer;

Patrick O’Flaherty – Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary;

Gerald Kelly – Director;

Arne Gulstene – Director; and

Ryan Hounjet – Director.

The Transaction cannot close until the required approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

About Flight Food & Beverage Partners Inc.

Flight is a private company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on December 3, 2019 and is a growth-oriented company focused on investing, acquiring, and operating businesses in the food and beverage sector. Flight’s strategy involves targeting beverage companies with strong brand reputations and top-selling SKUs. Flight currently owns, a craft beer brewery, real estate, and a portfolio of equity investments in established brands in the food & beverage sector. Flight strives to lead the craft beverage sector by building a scalable ecosystem that delivers innovative, high-quality products appealing to a broad spectrum of customers. Flight’s goal is to drive sustainable growth that outperforms the industry, earning the trust of both consumers and investors.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities.

About Amaya Big Sky Capital Corp.

Amaya is a Capital Pool Company within the meaning of TSX-V Policy 2.4, has not commenced commercial operations, and has no assets other than cash.

