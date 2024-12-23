The joint venture will provide project management services for the transformative New Jersey project

Newark, NJ, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STV, a leading professional services firm that plans, designs and manages infrastructure projects across North America, today announced Amtrak selected Sawtooth Partners, its joint venture led by AECOM, to provide project management and construction management (PM/CM) services for the Sawtooth Bridges Replacement Project. The joint venture will modernize the most congested 10-mile section of the Northeast Corridor (NEC) by doubling track capacity, increasing speeds from 60 mph to 90 mph and improving operational reliability by addressing state of good repair needs.

A key component of the Gateway Program, the Sawtooth project is bordered to the north on the NEC by the planned Harrison 4th Track project and to the south by the Portal North Bridge (PNB) project, which is in active construction. The Sawtooth Bridges were originally constructed in 1907 and today support more than 400 daily trains operated by Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT over tracks used by NJ TRANSIT, PATH and Conrail freight trains. The project will include construction of three new bridges along a 1.9-mile corridor in Kearny, New Jersey, between Newark Penn Station and Secaucus Junction.

“Amtrak is making historic investments to transform the Northeast Corridor and we’re proud to support this vision,” said Snehal Shah, vice president and deputy project manager for the transportation northeast group at STV. “STV’s track record of successful delivery with Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT is built on strong partnerships, collaboration and transparent communication with all stakeholders.”

The joint venture will utilize a multi-phased alternative delivery approach to implement project planning and oversee delivery of the upgraded and new structures. As project manager, the venture will oversee design coordination and manage interactions with railroads, utilities and third parties.

The multi-disciplinary New Jersey-based team, which specializes in civil, geotechnical, structural and environmental engineering, has worked on more than 275 successful railroad design and construction projects in constrained environments. Key personnel previously delivered major NEC initiatives including the Portal North Bridge, Harold Interlocking Modification, Long Slip Fill and Rail Enhancement and Grand Central Madison projects.

STV has a long-standing track record of providing a wide range of engineering design services and PM/CM supporting transformative transportation programs in the area, including the Gateway Program Hudson River Tunnel and Second Avenue Subway Phase II.

