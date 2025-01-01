Anthony P. Jones launches a thrilling literary collection, blending intense action with profound insights, and breaking barriers in the thriller genre

Richmond, Virginia, Jan. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thriller author and multifaceted professional, Anthony P. Jones , reveals his distinguished collection of novels, further solidifying his place in the literary world. With an eclectic background that spans from medical studies to pioneering roles in finance, Jones brings a wealth of experience to his latest endeavors in the thriller genre.



Anthony P. Jones: Master of Thrillers—Launching a Riveting Literary Saga with His Signature Flair

From early childhood challenges, including undiagnosed hearing loss and dyslexia, to groundbreaking achievements across various disciplines, Jones has continually demonstrated resilience and determination. His academic and professional journeys have not only provided a solid foundation for his unique storytelling but also inspired a broad audience.



Anthony P. Jones: Shaping the Thriller Genre with a Storyteller’s Eye and a Trailblazer’s Spirit

Jones’ literary portfolio showcases his dynamic range and deep understanding of suspense and intrigue:

Operation Smokeout: Described by Ken Nolan, screenwriter of Black Hawk Down, as “an intricately plotted political thriller that moves as swiftly as a firing pin set on full automatic,” this novel engrosses readers with intense action and gripping narrative. Sorrowful Mysteries (Coming Soon): A profound exploration of age-old conflicts within the Roman Catholic Church. This novel combines a poignant romance with the thrilling complexities of church hierarchy, reminiscent of The Da Vinci Code but with added intensity. D8 With F8 (A Schaffer O’Grady Thriller): Lauded by Jim Clemente, retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent and writer of Criminal Minds, this thriller captivates with its portrayal of one of the most cunning serial killers since Hannibal Lecter, wrapped in the pulsating dynamism of the Bourne series. Red States: Celebrated as a relentless page-turner by George Folsey Jr., renowned editor and producer, this book delivers exhilarating suspense and action, capturing readers’ imaginations from start to finish.

In addition to his writing, Jones is known for his talents in photography, culinary arts, and martial arts. His life’s narrative is rich with experiences that feed into his novels, providing authenticity and depth to his thrilling plots.Discover the full scope of Anthony P. Jones’ literary achievements and the personal journey that has shaped his narrative craft. His novels are not merely tales of suspense; they are reflections of a life lived with courage, creativity, and an unyielding commitment to breaking barriers.

Jones continues to reside in Richmond, VA, supported by his children, Nicholas, Morgan, Alex, and Cassidy, who have been instrumental in his pursuit of literary excellence.

CONTACT: Anthony P. Jones Thriller Author tony@anthonypjones.com www.anthonypjones.com