Qlarant Sets the Tone for Growth

Tony Kern Qlarant appoints Tony Kern as Board Chair

Easton, MD., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qlarant Inc., a health care data science and technology firm headquartered in Easton Md., has selected Anthony “Tony” P. Kern as its new Board Chair. Mr. Kern joined Qlarant as a Board Member in January of 2019 and became Vice Chair in May of 2021. He also has served Qlarant as the Chair of the finance committee and served on the governance committee.

Mr. Kern begins his tenure following the retirement of John H. Murray, Esq. who was Board Chair for the last three years. “I am honored to be named the next Chair of Qlarant,” said Kern. “I want to thank John Murray for his good advice and steady hand over these last several years. I look forward to continuing work to safeguard and improve the country’s health care system and expand Qlarant’s offerings across a broad range of clients and industries.”

Tony Kern retired as Senior Managing Partner with the global accounting and consulting firm Deloitte & Touche. His experience encompasses a broad range of industries with a concentration in technology, media, telecommunications, energy, and financial services. Throughout his career, Mr. Kern has provided counsel on a wide range of topics including management advice, business strategy, planning, business development, innovation and disruption strategies, corporate finance and re-structuring, and customer experience and retention. He also provides insight into operational optimization, corporate governance and ethics, board of directors’ guidance, and merger and acquisition planning and integration.

Tony Kern also served as U.S. Deputy Managing Partner of the firm’s Technology, Media, and Telecoms practice. He was the Global Managing Partner of Innovation and the Managing Partner of Deloitte’s Fast 50 program (recognizing the fastest growing companies in America). Prior to joining Deloitte & Touche, Kern was an Industry Global Managing Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, and before that, a Regional Managing Partner at Arthur Andersen.

“I’ve had the wonderful opportunity to manage consulting practices from $20 million to $1.45 billion in revenue,” Kern continued. “I hope that experience will continue to be useful as Qlarant grows. At the end of the day, I maintain a consultative approach to growing companies which can mean a lot of things—but primarily it means LISTEN MORE. It’s critically important to listen to our people, our clients, and the marketplace in order to meet the goals we have set for ourselves over the next few years.”

Kern has lectured on various topics at leading business schools and taught advanced industry seminars on the future of consumer interactions with new technology, customer experience, technology media and telecommunications. He has made legacy predictions and forecasts regarding wireless networks, internet-speed and security, as well as the impact of social media on society, news, and the entertainment industry. Tony is recognized as an expert by U.S. Federal Courts in matters of business management, transactions, and corporate finance. He’s been a frequent speaker at industry gatherings and has been interviewed by The Wall Street Journal, National Public Radio, CNBC, MSNBC, The

New York Times, Dow Jones News-Wire, Fortune Magazine, and other media outlets.

Kern has mentored and counseled entrepreneurs, senior executives, and managers in a wide range of mature businesses and start-ups. He has successfully started and sold several companies in the communications, technology, and energy industries. He serves on several boards, including Qlarant, Inc., the Easton Economic Development Corporation, as President of the Board at the Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center, Vice President of the Board for Waterfowl Festival, Inc., and Chair of the Talbot County Ethics Commission.

“I see Qlarant as a highly intelligent, dynamic and agile company made possible by the people who make up our team,” added Kern. “It’s this kind of thinking that will keep us growing and keep us innovative. All these attributes are necessary to remain competitive and to provide the types of leading-edge products and services we have become known for in the marketplace.”

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Qlarant provides customized solutions for state, federal and commercial industries across the nation.

The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—has provided over $7 million in grants to charities throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia. Qlarant has a 50-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Headquartered in Easton, MD, Qlarant has offices throughout the country and employs over 550 people. Qlarant is a five-time winner of the Best Places to Work award. For more information, visit www.qlarant.com or contact boosp@qlarant.com

