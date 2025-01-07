The Blood Connection Enacts Emergency Continuity of Operations as Blood Supply Reaches Point of Criticality

PIEDMONT, SC, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the first major winter storm of 2025 approaches, The Blood Connection (TBC) is urgently calling for blood donations to prevent a critical shortage. With only 2-3 days of inventory remaining, TBC needs to build up its supply to 5-7 days’ worth to ensure hospitals across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia can continue providing lifesaving care during and after the storm.

The storm, which will bring snow, ice, and power outages, is expected to disrupt blood collection efforts for several days. TBC’s ability to collect and distribute blood products is at risk, and local hospitals could face shortages if donors don’t act now.

“We’re already seeing blood drive cancellations and closures in Virginia, and with weather conditions worsening, we’re preparing for further disruptions,” said Dr. Robert Rainer, Medical Director at The Blood Connection. “We’ve responded to natural disasters before, but this storm poses a unique challenge, and we urgently need the community to step up.”

TBC needs in excess of 1,000 units of blood daily to support over 130 healthcare partners in the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. The holiday season saw minimal donations while blood usage remained high, putting the organization in a vulnerable position as the storm approaches.

To encourage immediate donations, TBC is offering a special incentive through Friday, January 10th: $50 in TBC rewards for donations at mobile drives and $70 for donations at TBC Community Donation Centers. These efforts are critical to replenishing blood supplies, especially as collections face potential delays.

“We need donors to give now to protect the blood supply for your local hospitals,” Dr. Rainer urged. “The time to donate is before the storm hits and before we lose the ability to collect.”

To donate, visit thebloodconnection.org/donate to find a donation center or bloodmobile near you. Appointments are encouraged but not required. For the latest updates on closures, please visit thebloodconnection.org.

With severe weather expected, the urgency of this situation cannot be overstated. Help ensure that hospitals across the Southeast have the blood products they need to save lives. Donate today.

About The Blood Connection

Founded in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 130 hospitals and emergency partners within South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia. Recognized by the U.S. Congress for its dedication to disaster preparedness and the community, TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.

CONTACT: Ellen Kirtner The Blood Connection 9842221104 ekirtner@thebloodconnection.org