Taking into account the latest investment in real estate, Apranga Group revised its investment forecast. The net investment of the Group will reach EUR 10,5-11,0 million in 2024.

Apranga Group has acquired the commercial premises located in Town Hall Square in Vilnius, which the Group has been renting until the acquisition. The gross area of the premises is around 250 sq. m.

