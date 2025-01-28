The Show will Return January 28-February 1, 2026 to the Palm Beach County Convention Center

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Art Palm Beach 2025 lit up the art world with an electrifying lineup that turned this year’s show into the most extraordinary edition ever. Defying industry trends, the event nearly doubled its attendance from last year, while art sales soared to unprecedented levels, transforming the Palm Beach County Convention Center into an epicenter of excitement and global creativity.

Even before the doors opened you could feel the energy. South Florida and people across the country watched in awe as the world’s largest Birkin Bag, “Big Birk,” handcrafted by GEO and presented by Denis Leon Gallery, LLC (Boca Raton), made its grand entrance under police escort. Once inside, visitors were greeted by the largest gathering of world-class international art galleries to ever converge on the Palm Beaches. “Art Palm Beach 2025 exceeded all expectations,” said Producer and Director Kassandra Voyagis. “The energy from collectors and art lovers was contagious. Thanks to the dedication of our galleries and the power of art to inspire and connect, this year’s event was nothing short of extraordinary.”

Gallery owners raved about the event, with Ethan Cohen (New York) remarking on “nonstop, serious collectors who truly appreciated the work,” and Hollis Taggart (New York) noting a surge in a “new generation of younger, energized buyers” redefining the art world. Blinkgroup Gallery (Boca Raton) praised the seamless operations, calling the show “stress-free, letting us focus on connecting with collectors.” The sheer variety of sales, from emerging talents to global icons, shows how Art Palm Beach has the ability to unite collectors and creators in an electrifying marketplace. Notable transactions include:

Marc Chagall’s 1956 Esquisse pour le Grand Cirque (Modern Fine Art, New York)

1956 Esquisse pour le Grand Cirque (Modern Fine Art, New York) George Condo’s Linear Portrait, 2019 (Corridor Contemporary, Tel Aviv)

Linear Portrait, 2019 (Corridor Contemporary, Tel Aviv) Takashi Murakami’s My Sincerity to You (2023) (Galerie Raphael, Frankfurt/Paris)

My Sincerity to You (2023) (Galerie Raphael, Frankfurt/Paris) Wayne Thiebaud’s Park Place (1995) (Adamar Fine Art, Miami)

Park Place (1995) (Adamar Fine Art, Miami) Mark Eisen’s debut sculpture (Modern Fine Art, New York)

debut sculpture (Modern Fine Art, New York) Maikel Martinez’s Dream Worlds series (Rosenbaum Gallery, Palm Beach/Boca Raton)

Dream Worlds series (Rosenbaum Gallery, Palm Beach/Boca Raton) Kai’s bronze Endless Possibilities (Markowicz Fine Art, Miami)

bronze Endless Possibilities (Markowicz Fine Art, Miami) Paul Nagy ’s Bullet Flag (Provident Fine Art, Palm Beach)

’s Bullet Flag (Provident Fine Art, Palm Beach) Hans Hofmann’s Untitled 1963 (Hollis Taggart, New York)

Untitled 1963 (Hollis Taggart, New York) Sangmin Lee’s Blue & White Porcelain Bowl (2022) (Lee & Bae, Seoul)

The success of the show energizes organizers to make Art Palm Beach 2026 the most epic yet! We’re pleased to announce its return to the convention center exactly one year from today – January 28 to February 1, 2026.

