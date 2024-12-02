TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) (“APWC” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of wire and cable products for the telecommunications and electric-power industries in the Asia-Pacific region, today announced the Company’s financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Unless otherwise indicated, all data are reported in U.S. Dollars at the exchange rate prevailing on the date of the event or result reported.