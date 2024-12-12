With over 15 years of expertise in advertising and digital product development, Riley’s leadership is expected to enhance the agency’s business growth and expand its pipeline of opportunities.

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alloy, the precision storytelling & experiences agency for imaginative tech brands, welcomes Frances Riley as vice president of strategic growth, where she will lead marketing, sales and partnerships for the integrated marketing agency. Her appointment comes in Alloy’s 12th anniversary year and on the heels of a rebrand and momentous growth.

With over 15 years of both B2B and B2C agency and marketing experience, Frances brings a wealth of expertise in customer experience, client acquisition, and relationship management. Her deep understanding of client needs positions her to make a meaningful impact on Alloy’s innovative approach to integrated marketing.

“I was drawn to Alloy’s ethos and its unique value proposition,” said Frances Riley. “At the heart of what we do is a dedication to growing alongside our clients through imagination, intelligence, and intent, spanning capabilities from brand identity and interface design to corporate communications and media relations. Alloy is redefining integrated marketing, and I’m excited to help drive its next phase of growth.”

Before joining Alloy’s uncommon crew, Frances Riley served as the director of strategic accounts at Code and Theory, where she excelled in strategic leadership, client relationship management, and implementing comprehensive multi-channel strategies and digital solutions. Her work spanned global clients across diverse industries, including financial services, entertainment, telecommunications, and healthcare.

Throughout her career, Frances has managed high-profile accounts such as AT&T, PwC, Yeti, L’Oréal, UPS, and several innovative startups. These collaborations have consistently driven measurable growth and delivered meaningful value, helping companies transition from merely discussing technology investments to becoming adaptive leaders in their respective industries.

“Technology brands are facing strong macro dynamics – from artificial intelligence to booming private markets – resulting in tremendous challenges and opportunities in the marketplace,” said Raj Choudhury, chief executive officer at Alloy. “Frances’ experience will be integral in helping our agency achieve our goals in this evolving environment, including expanding to new continents, elevating perceived valuation, differentiating ourselves in competitive markets, and more.”

With open positions in Atlanta, New Orleans and remote, Alloy is always looking for nerds, rebels and creatives to join our uncommon crew. Click here to view jobs and see why we’re consistently ranked as one of the best marketing communications agencies to work for.

About Alloy

Alloy is the precision storytelling and experiences agency for imaginative technology brands. Unlike traditional agencies, Alloy’s solutions cover the full spectrum of marketing needs — from PR and comms to brand and digital — giving clients a leg up with greater alignment across the entire business and user journey. Since 2012, Alloy has been named a 10-time Best Place to Work, Technology Agency of the Year, Fastest Growing PR Agency, and recognized more than 20 times for UX and UI design. To see how Alloy stands out from the crowd, visit alloycrew.com and follow @Alloy_Crew on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

