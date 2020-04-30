AUD/USD Forecast: Corrective decline around the corner

The AUD/USD pair is ending Thursday with modest losses in the 0.6510 price zone, after hitting a daily high of 0.6569. Chinese data released in the previous Asian session failed to impress, as te NBS …
