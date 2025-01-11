The US economy added a bigger-than-expected number of jobs in December. US unemployment fell, indicating a resilient labor market. Core inflation in Australia eased, boosting RBA rate cut bets. The AUD/USD weekly forecast points south amid increasing RBA rate cut bets and lower expectations for Fed rate cuts. Ups and downs of AUD/USD This week,…
The post AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: RBA-Fed Divergence Boosts Sell-off appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: RBA-Fed Divergence Boosts Sell-off - January 11, 2025
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Surprised US NFP Threatens Pound - January 11, 2025
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Dollar Shines Amid Tariff Uncertainty - January 10, 2025