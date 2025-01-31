First Agreement in France Advances Beyond Oil’s European Footprint and Global Growth Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (Frankfurt: UH9) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce a partnership with FollowFood, a key player in the French food industry. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in Beyond Oil’s European growth, aligning with its strategy to bring sustainable and health-focused innovations to global markets.

FollowFood specializes in the import and distribution of innovative solutions and collaborates with a wide range of clients, including major restaurant chains, catering services, and food production facilities across France. With over a decade of experience, FollowFood has built a reputation as a trusted partner for companies seeking cutting-edge solutions that prioritize quality and sustainability.

This partnership introduces Beyond Oil’s unique filtering powder to the French market, addressing the growing demand for health-conscious, high-quality, and sustainable solutions among food businesses. France is one of Europe’s largest markets for the food service industry, presenting a significant opportunity for Beyond Oil to expand its footprint across the continent. FollowFood anticipates significant interest from its network and projects robust demand for oil filtration products as the market increasingly prioritizes sustainability and cost efficiency. This milestone highlights the accelerating momentum of the Company’s global expansion strategy.

Aviel Bitane, CEO of FollowFood, commented: “We are proud to introduce Beyond Oil’s technology to France, addressing key public health and sustainability challenges. By collaborating with Beyond Oil, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that represent progress and excellence in the food industry. This partnership also reflects our dedication to supporting Israeli innovation and fostering meaningful collaborations that advance public health and environmental sustainability.”

Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with FollowFood to enter the French market, a critical milestone in our European growth journey. This collaboration not only expands Beyond Oil’s reach but also underscores the demand for innovative and sustainable solutions in the global food industry. We look forward to working closely with Aviel Bitane and his team as we establish Beyond Oil as a leader in sustainable food technology in France and beyond.”

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, improve sustainability, and reduce costs for food service companies. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools, kindergartens, and military facilities. Beyond Oil’s product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil’s product provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please Visit: www.beyondoil.co

About Follow Food:

Follow Food is a trusted and well-established distributor of high-quality food products, proudly serving the restaurant industry in Paris, France and its surroundings. Known for their commitment to excellence and sustainability, they specialize in providing top-tier ingredients that meet the diverse needs of culinary professionals. Together with Beyond Oil, Follow Food is dedicated to delivering innovative, healthier, and sustainable food solutions to the foodservice market. For more information, see: https://www.facebook.com/followfoodfr

Contacts

Jonathan Or

CEO and Co-founder

Phone: +972 52-601-0680

info@beyondoil.co

ARX | Capital Markets Advisors

North American Equities Desk

beyondoil@arxadvisory.com

FollowFood

Email: info@followeb.fr

Phone: 06 17 43 62 45

