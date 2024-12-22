Inspired by his actual experiences, Bill Yarborough launches his debut novel “Memories of MK-ULTRA,” revealing the harrowing story of three children subjected to CIA mind control experiments

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bill Yarborough is thrilled to introduce his debut novel, “Memories of MK-ULTRA : A Journey of Discovery from Darkness to Deliverance,” a historical novel based on true events. It delves into the shocking experiences of three children subjected to CIA mind control experiments during the summer of 1958, and the miraculous occurrences that later guide their healing journey.

Spanning 420 pages, this psychological thriller encapsulates the chilling narrative of the Matthews siblings—Tommy, Curtis, and Beth—who were unwittingly drawn into the depths of the CIA’s MK-ULTRA program. This program explored extreme measures of mind control, involving psychedelic drugs, isolation, electroshock, hypnosis, and various forms of torture across more than 80 institutions.



Bill Yarborough, Author of “Memories of MK-ULTRA”

The author, having himself been a victim alongside his siblings, crafts a gripping and emotional tale that oscillates between the real and the surreal, painting a vivid picture of the blurred lines between repressed memories and harsh realities. The experiences of these siblings, as they come of age through the tumult of subsequent decades, are laid bare, exposing the profound impacts of the government’s covert operations on their identities and lives.

“Memories of MK-ULTRA” is not just a story of horror and manipulation but also a character-driven and compelling narrative about coming of age in the shadow of trauma and the healing that can follow. It explores a therapeutic and spiritual journey of confronting and overcoming hidden pasts, and the powerful and transformative changes that can occur—a theme that resonates deeply with anyone embracing the path to healing.

As the novel unfolds, readers are taken on a historical and emotional rollercoaster that reveals not only the dark experiments of MK-ULTRA but also the resilience and indomitable spirit of those who survived. The Matthews siblings each confront their buried memories, with one undergoing a profound, Scrooge-like transformation after encountering an unexpected source of light from their hidden past.

“Memories of MK-ULTRA” promises to engage fans of thriller books, offering a blend of psychological tension, paranormal phenomena, and the relentless quest for truth. It is a profound addition to the genres of horror, historical, and healing novels, ensuring an unforgettable reading experience.

The novel is available worldwide, including at major retailers like Barnes & Noble and Amazon. The paperback version is priced at $18.99, while the e-book is available for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with Bill Yarborough can be requested to gain further insights into this haunting yet enlightening narrative.

Discover more about Bill Yarborough and his journey through darkness to deliverance at Bill Yarborough’s Official Website .

About the Author

Bill Yarborough, a survivor of the CIA’s MK-ULTRA program, has turned his profound experiences into a catalyst for healing and writing. Even before his retirement from the financial sector, where he also served as the board president for two nonprofits, Bill began his role as an author. Since retirement, he has embraced his author role full-time while becoming a certified hypnotherapist, EFT Practitioner, and Reiki Master. Living in the San Francisco Bay Area with his wife, Inge, Bill continues to explore the realms of emotional health and communal healing.

About Manhattan Book Group

Manhattan Book Group, a part of Mindstir Media LLC, combines the strengths of traditional and self-publishing. Located in New York City, MBG is committed to providing authors with a robust platform to bring their literary visions to life. For more details, visit Manhattan Book Group .

