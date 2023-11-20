By Nicolás Misculin, Lucinda Elliott and Walter Bianchi BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina elected right-wing libertarian Javier Milei as its new president on Sunday, rolling the dice on an outsider with radical views to fix an economy battered by triple-digit inflation,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin in exchange wallets surges: Market implications - November 20, 2023
- Argentina elects ‘shock therapy’ libertarian Javier Milei as president - November 20, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Jumps More Than 2% As Argentina Elects Crypto Champion Javier Milei President - November 20, 2023