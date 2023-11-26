Bitcoin ( BTC) held near $38,000 into the Nov. 26 weekly close as traders boosted their BTC price optimism. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed a typically flat weekend for …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin bulls hold firm into weekly close: BTC price eyes $39.3K - November 26, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Legendary Macro Investor Sees BTC AT $100K, But This Low-Key Presale Tied To Bitcoin ETF Approvals Might Explode - November 26, 2023
- Why is the crypto market up today? Bitcoin nears $40K with an 18-month high - November 26, 2023