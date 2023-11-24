The crypto market recorded a drawback in price movement due to Binance’s $4.3 billion fine. However, Bitcoin has redirected the price …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cathie Wood’s Ark Pares Holdings of Top Pick Bitcoin Trust - November 23, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ether retreat; BNB leads gainers on U.S. court ruling, top 10 crypto mixed – Yahoo Finance - November 23, 2023
- Bitcoin ETF Hype Reappears With BTC Price Hitting Almost $38K Through More Bids - November 23, 2023