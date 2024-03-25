After a week of price correction, Bitcoin’s value has rebounded and is now hovering above $69,000. The top cryptocurrency has surged over 30% in a month due to bullish sentiment among investors after …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin surged above $69,000 and the ‘halving’ that could send it higher is almost here - March 25, 2024
- Blackrock says bitcoin will be a good portfolio diversifier despite its recent rally with stocks - March 25, 2024
- Bitcoin ETFs could soften BTC price retracement before the halving - March 25, 2024