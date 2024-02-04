Justin Bennett predicts a potential downturn for Bitcoin, focusing on the Tether dominance chart. Bennett’s analysis suggests Bitcoin hasn’t reached its market bottom, with implications for investors.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Analyst Warns Of Bitcoin Downturn, Cites Tether Trends - February 4, 2024
- LPL’s gatekeeper wary of bitcoin-ETF hype - February 4, 2024
- Jupiter Price Prediction: JUP Pumps 28% As This Innovative Bitcoin Cloud Mining Presale Hurtles Past $10 Million - February 4, 2024