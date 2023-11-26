HTX, the crypto exchange linked to digital-asset entrepreneur Justin Sun, has fully reinstated Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals after suffering a hacking attack, Sun said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- China ‘Hostile Takeover’ Suddenly Spurring U.S. Dollar ‘Collapse’ Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP And Crypto Price Surge - November 26, 2023
- Crypto Exchange HTX Reinstates Bitcoin Deposits, Withdrawals - November 26, 2023
- Bitcoin rally anticipated amid surge in dollar liquidity and regulatory calls - November 26, 2023