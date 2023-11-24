It all started with a simple message on social media about a part-time job. Initially, the scammers instructed him to watch and like YouTube videos, take screenshots, and send them to a Telegram …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Part-time Bitcoin scheme job turns nightmare for Delhi man, loses Rs 40 lakh - November 24, 2023
- Bitcoin Sender Mistakenly Overpays Record $3M in Transaction Fees - November 24, 2023
- Jim Cramer Says He Was ‘Premature’ In Selling Bitcoin: ‘If You Like Bitcoin, Buy Bitcoin’ - November 24, 2023