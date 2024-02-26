Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the best-selling finance book ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ on Sunday said that the banking crisis is “worsening” and as the threat of war grows “Cental banks will push for CBDC, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin-Holder MicroStrategy’s X Account Hacked: Security Firm - February 26, 2024
- Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cryptos & NEAR – American Wrap 26 February - February 26, 2024
- ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Says ‘CBDC To Spy On Us’ — Here’s What Robert Kiyosaki Will Do If Bitcoin Market Crashes - February 26, 2024