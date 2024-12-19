Celebrate the Season with Enhanced Bot Features, Big Discounts, and a Lucky Draw for Crypto Traders

Tallinn, Estonia, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitsgap is kicking off a series of festive celebrations with major updates to its popular trading bots, including BTD, GRID, DCA, and COMBO. The bots have been optimized for faster execution and better risk management, providing users with a more efficient trading experience.



Bitsgap Unwraps Festive Updates

These updates bring enhanced strategies, better performance, and seamless automation, just in time for the new year. Whether you’re an experienced trader or just getting started, the updated bots are designed to help maximize trading success in any market condition.

These updates reflect Bitsgap’s commitment to offering state-of-the-art solutions to crypto traders, ensuring the platform remains a powerful tool for both beginners and experienced traders alike.

In addition to the bot updates, Bitsgap is offering special holiday promotions to reward its community – 40% Off on annual subscriptions!

This discount will help users take full advantage of the updated bots and maximize their trading potential as we head into 2025.

“We’re thrilled to roll out these exciting bot updates just in time for the holiday season. At Bitsgap, our mission is to continuously improve the user experience and provide the most efficient, automated trading tools available,” said Max Kalmykov, Bitsgap CEO. “With these updates, our users can trade smarter, faster, and more effectively as they head into the new year. We believe these changes will significantly enhance our traders’ ability to navigate the markets with confidence.”

Celebrate the season with the Bitsgap Lucky Draw, offering participants the chance to win exciting prizes by collecting tickets—the more tickets you earn, the greater your chances of winning! New users and those without an active subscription since November 2024 are eligible to participate by simply subscribing.

The Lucky Draw will take place on December 27, 2024, at 15:00 UTC, with winners announced on the official Bitsgap promotion page and YouTube channel. The draw will be conducted transparently via Random.org, ensuring fairness and excitement for all participants.

About Bitsgap

Bitsgap is a leading crypto aggregator, connecting over 15 exchanges and serving a community of 600,000+ traders. Its cloud-based platform offers a comprehensive suite of manual and automated trading tools, including smart orders, trading bots, and portfolio management. Renowned for its DCA and GRID trading bots, Bitsgap has facilitated over 5 million bot activations and surpassed $300 billion in trading volume in 2022.

For more information, please visit www.bitsgap.com.

Media Contact

Hanna Karasevich

Head of Public Relations

marketing@bitsgap.com