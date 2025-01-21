Global Construction Access Services Leader Continues to Innovate and Cultivate Strong Client Relationships with Headline-Making Projects, such as The MSG Sphere and The Louis Vuitton-branded 15-story Trunks on Fifth Avenue in NYC

BrandSafway Offers a Full Suite of Solutions for Every Phase of Construction at World of Concrete 2025 Global Construction Access Services Leader Continues to Innovate and Cultivate Strong Client Relationships with Headline-Making Projects, such as The MSG Sphere and The Louis Vuitton-branded 15-story Trunks on Fifth Avenue in NYC

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BrandSafway, a leading provider of access, forming and shoring and specialty services to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets, and recently ranked fifth out of 600 Top Specialty Contractors by Engineering News Record (ENR), is honored to showcase a full suite of solutions for every phase of the construction process at the World of Concrete tradeshow this year. Please visit the BrandSafway team in the South Hall at Booth #S11727 and outdoors in the SPEC MIX Bricklayer 500 Arena in the Bronze Lot.

“We are honored to help bring thousands of projects to life every year, from skyscrapers to stadiums, bridges to tunnels, hotels to historic renovations, airports to power plants and so much more,” said President and CEO Gabriel McCabe. “With more than 100 years of service and a commitment to safety, our world-class workforce of nearly 40,000 team members has local expertise to get projects completed safely, on time and on budget. We work behind the scenes to make sure our clients shine.”

Whether the project is large or small, the BrandSafway team is committed to treating every customer with care and bringing its signature professionalism and innovation to every project. BrandSafway has contributed to a number of exciting projects recently, including:

The groundbreaking MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

The Louis Vuitton branded logo trunks in New York, “The most fashionable scaffolding in the world,” according to The Wall Street Journal, where scaffolding has become both a work of art and a viral tourist attraction

The Scaffold & Access Industry Association (SAIA) Award-Winning Second Narrows Water Tunnel in Vancouver

The Gordie Howe International Bridge in Detroit

50 Hudson Yards, New York City’s fourth largest commercial office tower

The Space Shuttle Endeavour installation at the California Space Center.

There are several notable products and services featured in the BrandSafway booth, including the QuikDeck® Suspended Access System, which offers the advantage of safely working on an open, modular platform. Its patented configuration can adapt to fit most shapes and sizes — making it the ideal solution for a variety of projects, including tunnels, bridges, stadiums and more.

“QuikDeck is an extremely popular solution for our clients because it is reliable, easily customized and enables contractors to complete their projects quickly and efficiently,” said Director, Product Management – QuikDeck, Shannon O’Connell. “QuikDeck is essentially a factory floor in the sky, since it can be built in the air, or on the ground, and then hoisted into position, allowing workers to safely and easily complete tasks in situations that were previously challenging to access. We continue to develop enhancements and modifications, such as a multi-level platform, that empower our clients to accomplish more than ever before.”

In addition to QuikDeck, the BrandSafway team is demonstrating Flexideck, the Spider® SC1000 Voyager™ battery-powered hoist and the Hydro Mobile™ M2 Summit, which made its debut during last year’s World of Concrete 50th Anniversary tradeshow.

Flexi Deck, available exclusively from Aluma Systems, part of the BrandSafway family of companies, is a brand-new offering. Flexi Deck is an easy-to-use slab formwork system that can be moved manually and, thanks to the dropping heads, allows for the early dismantling of beams and planking used in the casting phase. It is lightweight yet robust, providing an optimal balance of strength and ease, ensuring maximum coverage with minimal amount of equipment.

The Hydro Mobile™ M2 Summit motorized access system allows clients to access an M Series work platform at any height, any time. Traveling at up to 35 feet per minute, carrying as many as three passengers at a time, the Summit reduces the time required to access the work area and increases worker safety. Additional independent fall protection is not required.

The Spider® SC1000 Voyager™ battery-powered hoist from BrandSafway enables our customers to go anywhere. Voyager eliminates the need to run power cables, call an electrician or rent a generator. There is no loss of productivity or extra service calls needed due to unreliable power. Voyager sets up quickly and easily anywhere and can be moved as the project progresses. A powerful Lithium-Ion battery will provide power that lasts up to three days on a single charge.

Join the Brandsafway team to learn more about our full suite of solutions at World of Concrete in the South Hall at Booth #S11727 as well as outdoors in the SPEC MIX Bricklayer 500 Arena in the Bronze Lot.

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 340 strategic locations across 26 countries and approximately 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive.

For more information about BrandSafway, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

