Dallas, TX, Jan. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Briggs Industrial Solutions, a leading provider of solutions and equipment within the material handling industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Leland Wells to the position of President, effective January 1, 2025. Leland succeeds Dan Lister, who was elevated to Chief Executive Officer of Sammons Industrial.

Previously serving as Briggs’ Chief Operating Officer, Leland brings more than 25 years of experience in the Industrial and Telecommunications industries to his new role. Since joining Briggs in 2015, Leland has played an instrumental role in driving growth and leading operations, establishing a proven track record of leadership and innovation.

“Leland is an exceptional leader with significant operational experience and is uniquely positioned to lead Briggs forward,” said Dan Lister, CEO of Sammons Industrial. “His approach to team development and strong values aligns with our company values and will be instrumental as we continue to grow our businesses. I am excited to see him take on this new role.”

“I am honored to take on this new role and excited to continue working with the extraordinary team at Briggs,” said Leland. “Together, we will continue to build on the strong Briggs brand, which has been a cornerstone of excellence for nearly 130 years and focus on growing the business by bringing exceptional value to our customers.”

About Briggs Industrial Solutions

Briggs Industrial Solutions sits under the umbrella of Sammons Industrial, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc. Briggs Industrial Solutions has a comprehensive offering of equipment, rental, service, and design products to provide complete business solutions for our customers with 23 locations in six states through four distinct business units: Briggs Equipment, Briggs Truck & Rail, Briggs Earth & Ag, and Briggs Warehouse Solutions. Briggs Industrial was created from the original Briggs Equipment business which has been in business for more than 125 years.

For more information, please visit briggsindustrialsolutions.com.

About Sammons Enterprises Inc.

Sammons Enterprises, Inc., is a diverse holding corporation that owns and operates companies in five core business sectors: financial services, industrial, infrastructure, real estate, and investments. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with operations in five countries, Sammons was established in 1938. With over $7 billion in annual revenues and over $118 billion in assets, Sammons is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States.

For more information, visit sammonsenterprises.com.

