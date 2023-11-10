“Coincidental NICM or dualCM may contribute to the lack of prognostic benefit from coronary revascularization in patients with obstructive CAD,” the researchers wrote in their study.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Co-existing non-ischemic cardiomyopathy may hamper benefits of revascularization for obstructive CAD: Circulation - November 10, 2023
- USD/CAD Downside potential for Loonie still looks limited – Scotiabank - November 10, 2023
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. PFD SER A declares CAD 0.3226 dividend - November 10, 2023