Investing.com – The U.S. dollar was hovering near one-week highs against its Canadian counterpart on Tuesday, after the release of positive data and as speculation surrounding the future head of the Federal Reserve supported the greenback. USD/CAD was up 0 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Forex – USD/CAD Hovers Near 1-Week Highs in Early Trade - October 17, 2017
- USD/CAD near 1.2550 on US data, NAFTA - October 17, 2017
- Creating solid geometry using BRL-CAD - October 17, 2017