Issuer Saputo issued bonds (CA80310ZAM10) with the coupon rate of 5.492% in the amount of CAD 550 mln maturing in 2030.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- New issue: Issuer Saputo issued bonds (CA80310ZAM10) with the coupon rate of 5.492% in the amount of CAD 550 mln maturing in 2030 - November 16, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains beyond 1.3700 - November 16, 2023
- BioSyent declares CAD 0.04 dividend - November 16, 2023