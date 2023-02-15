Surge Energy (TSX:SGY:CA) declares CAD 0.04/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 3.79% Payable March 15; for shareholders of record Feb. 28; ex-div Feb. 27. See SGY:CA Dividend …
