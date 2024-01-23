A surge in net short positions implies a market bracing for a potential decrease in the Canadian dollar’s value, affecting the GBP/CAD exchange rate. The UK economy has recently sent mixed signals to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD holds below the 1.3470 mark, eyes on BoC rate decision - January 23, 2024
- Google Pixel 9 Pro CAD renders leaked, key details emerge - January 23, 2024
- Even Low Levels of ApoB and LDL Linked With CAD, Mortality: UK Biobank - January 23, 2024