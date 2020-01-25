EUR/USD has pared its gains that followed upbeat preliminary PMIs for Germany came out above expectations, pointing to a recovery. The USD is advancing amid fears of the coronavirus. GBP/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Multiple upside barriers to challenge the bulls - January 24, 2020
- Bell Canada invests CAD 400 mln in Hamilton fibre roll-out - January 24, 2020
- Allied Tech CEO, CFO to assist in CAD probe into missing $33m - January 24, 2020