The USD/CAD pair attracts some buying on Thursday and sticks to its modest intraday gains, just below the 1.3700 round-figure mark through the first half of the European session.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains beyond 1.3700 - November 16, 2023
- BioSyent declares CAD 0.04 dividend - November 16, 2023
- Closing Bell: Evolve Fangma Index ETF [Cad Hedged Unit flat on Wednesday (TECH) - November 15, 2023