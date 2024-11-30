CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (“CSRI” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:SPI) (OTCBB:CSPUF) announces the release of its unaudited interim first quarter financial statements (the “Financial Statements“) and management discussion and analysis (the “MD&A“), each for the three month period ended September 30, 2024.