College Station, Texas, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After an extensive search, Joseph Paulraj, Capital Farm Credit (CFC) Senior Vice President of IT Systems, has been appointed as CFC’s first Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer. Beginning tomorrow, he will be joining the CFC Executive Management Team as a senior leader in the Association.

In his new role, Paulraj will lead CFC’s digital transformation and strategy, overseeing the development and implementation of digital initiatives that drive innovation, leverage technology and optimize CFC’s digital channels. His efforts will be crucial in enhancing customer satisfaction, improving efficiency and driving revenue growth.

“In this era of big data and machine learning, we believe it is important to have an individual on the executive team that can help us leverage information to best enhance the employee and the customer experience,” CEO Jeff Norte said. “Joseph will help make us a leader in this area. He is highly collaborative and well respected by many of his peers, and we are grateful that he is stepping into this new role.”

Paulraj will continue to lead the IT department, which includes consulting, infrastructure and support, and information security teams, and will now report directly to Norte.

Throughout his career at Capital Farm Credit, Paulraj has led several transformative initiatives, including the design and execution of a 3-year IT roadmap that drove innovation and aligned technology with organizational goals. He implemented cutting-edge solutions, such as cloud adoption, workflow, low-code platforms, and generative AI models, enhancing efficiency and future-proofing operations for long-term success. As an active leader in several Farm Credit System IT groups, he fosters collaboration through training, outreach and strategic partnerships, driving innovation across the system.

Paulraj was awarded the 2022 Solution Innovation Award from Nintex, a breakthrough in financial services, and has accepted his nomination for the prestigious Houston CIO ORBIE Award, recognizing outstanding leadership, innovation, and excellence in technology.

He holds a master’s degree in IT Management (MSITM) from Indiana University and a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from Anna University in Chennai, India. He has also worked for Parsley Energy, Farm Credit Bank of Texas, Chevron, and Ramboll Infomatic in Denmark.

About Capital Farm Credit

For more than 100 years, Capital Farm Credit has supported rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. Capital Farm Credit is a proud member of the Farm Credit system and serves more than 23,000 members, with loans outstanding totaling more than $12 billion. Headquartered in College Station, Texas, Capital Farm Credit has offices serving 192 of Texas’ 254 counties.

For more information about its financial services, patronage dividend program and office locations, visit CapitalFarmCredit.com.

-30-



Connect with Capital Farm Credit: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn

CONTACT: Kacee Kirschvink Capital Farm Credit 979.822.3018 Kacee.Kirschvink@capitalfarmcredit.com