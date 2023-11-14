AskBio recently started a phase 2 trial of AB-1002, called GenePHIT, that will compare two doses of AB-1002 to placebo in around 150 patients with NYHA Class III heart failure, with a primary analysis …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- AHA: First data backs AskBio’s heart failure gene therapy - November 14, 2023
- USD/CHF rebounds from 0.9000 ahead of US inflation data - November 14, 2023
- Pairs in Focus This Week – Oil, NASDAQ 100, DAX, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, BTC/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/USD - November 14, 2023