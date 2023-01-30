Amber Carr, the 33-year-old sister of Atatiana Jefferson, died Monday, according to the Carr family’s attorney. Carr was hospitalized in early January and diagnosed with congestive heart failure and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Amber Carr, sister of Atatiana Jefferson, dies after congestive heart failure diagnosis - January 30, 2023
- Gurit reports net sales of CHF 499.5 million for the calendar year 2022 - January 30, 2023
- Health Headlines: Minimally invasive option to treat congestive heart failure - January 30, 2023