The News Journal launched Brighten A Christmas on Dec. 7, 1947, as a series of appeals encouraging groups, families and others to adopt those in need.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Brighten A Christmas: Dad has to stay home with Mom, who has congestive heart failure - November 27, 2022
- Phone app successfully predicts heart failure through speech - November 27, 2022
- Switzerland approves CHF 960’000 in aid for resilience and economic recovery of border communities in Armenia - November 25, 2022