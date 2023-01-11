Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) is weighing slashing its 2022 bonus pool by following a year in which the company embarked on a massive structure overhaul that included raising $4B after a series of losses, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Credit Suisse poised to cut 2022 bonus pool by half, capping tumultuous year - January 11, 2023
- MPC Therapeutics Announces Completion of Its CHF 1.5M Seed-Funding Round to Improve CAR-T Cancer Therapies. - January 11, 2023
- u-blox AG: u-blox Reports Record FY 2022 Revenues of Approximately CHF 624 Million - January 11, 2023