The Federal Council rejects the federal popular initiative ‘200 francs is enough!’ (SRG Initiative). He took the decision at its meeting on 8 November. However, in view of the financial burden on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Federal Council rejects ‘SRG Initiative’, but cost of radio and television fee set to fall - November 8, 2023
- Watch auction ends in dramatic showdown as UAE collector wins both star George Daniels lots - November 8, 2023
- USD/CHF maintains position above 0.9000 on stronger US Dollar - November 8, 2023