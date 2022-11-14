Half Year Results 14-Nov-2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Stäfa (Switzerland), …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- First half results 2022/23: Growth in all regions and further progress on strategic initiatives - November 14, 2022
- Monitoring Congestive Heart Failure Through Speech: Interview with Tamir Tal, CEO of Cordio Medical - November 11, 2022
- FxWirePro: EUR/CHF refreshes monthly lows, Swiss Franc soars on SNB Jordan’s comments - November 11, 2022