In congestive heart failure study with recovered patients who used HearO, its technology predicts some 82% of relapses, catching them on average 18 days before they occur …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Israeli app sounds alarm before heart failure — just by analyzing your voice - November 22, 2022
- Considerable changes in household budget in 2020 - November 22, 2022
- HOLD Israeli app sounds alarm before heart failure — just by analyzing your voice - November 22, 2022