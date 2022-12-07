Darren Aronofsky’s remarkable “The Whale” makes waves in two ways: for Brendan Fraser ’s astounding and incredibly compassionate portrayal of an obese man seeking redemption, and as an empathy test in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Maryland Hospital Touts Success of Community Paramedicine Program - December 7, 2022
- ‘The Whale’ review: Brendan Fraser’s soulful, Oscar-ready performance will blow you away - December 7, 2022
- Camera Measures Blood Pressure with Quick Look - December 7, 2022