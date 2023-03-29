USD/CHF retreats from a one-week high and reverses a major part of the overnight gains. The Fed’s less hawkish stance, sliding US bond yields weigh on the USD and exert pressure. The risk-on mood does …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF drops to 0.9165 area, retreats further from one-week high despite risk-on - March 29, 2023
- USD/CHF clings to mild gains above 0.9200 ahead of Swiss ZEW data, SNB Quarterly Bulletin - March 29, 2023
- USD/CHF rebounds from 0.9200 as safe-haven appeal of Swiss Franc dents, USD Index tumbles - March 28, 2023