S&P500 futures trade lackluster in the early European session, portraying caution among market participants ahead of US inflation data. The US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounds from 105.60 but broadly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF rebounds from 0.9000 ahead of US inflation data - November 14, 2023
- Pairs in Focus This Week – Oil, NASDAQ 100, DAX, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, BTC/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/USD - November 14, 2023
- Here’s what Wall Street expects from On’s earnings - November 13, 2023